UrduPoint.com

Toshiba Shareholders Reject Spin-off Plan In Key Vote

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Toshiba shareholders reject spin-off plan in key vote

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Toshiba shareholders on Thursday voted against a proposal to split the Japanese conglomerate into two, dealing a fresh blow to management that will likely spell further turmoil for the embattled company.

The results of the ballot held at an extraordinary shareholder meeting are non-binding, but Toshiba had been hoping to shore up support ahead of a final vote next year on the plan to spin off its electronic devices unit.

The result is the latest setback for the engineering giant, which was once a symbol of Japan's tech and business prowess but has faced a series of scandals, financial troubles and shock high-level resignations in recent years.

A proposal by a key Singapore-based shareholder to explore alternatives including going private was also rejected, however, highlighting the deadlock between management and activist investors over the future of the company.

"Our company will review any and all strategic options in order to increase our corporate value, taking into account the opinions expressed by shareholders," CEO Taro Shimada said at the end of the meeting.

Details of how many votes each proposal received will be announced at a later date in a special report after both failed to receive majority support.

Related Topics

Business Vote Company Split Japan All

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th March 2022

46 seconds ago
 Tamim says Bangladesh triumph over South Africa 'b ..

Tamim says Bangladesh triumph over South Africa 'biggest achievement'

8 hours ago
 PTI confident to get victory in no-confidence move ..

PTI confident to get victory in no-confidence move: Farrukh Habib

8 hours ago
 Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports

Mariupol Mayor Leaves City - Reports

8 hours ago
 US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Comm ..

US Embassy in Moscow Continues to Be Locus of Communication With Russia - State ..

8 hours ago
 Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Pa ..

Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright Passes Away - Family

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>