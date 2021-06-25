UrduPoint.com
Toshiba Shareholders Vote To Oust Board Chair: CEO

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:40 AM

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Toshiba shareholders on Friday rejected the reappointment of board chair Osamu Nayagama, its CEO announced, after a scandal over alleged attempts by the firm to sway votes on their proposals.

Toshiba has been roiled by the findings of an independent probe that found it sought government help to influence a boardroom vote proposed by activist shareholders.

