Total confirms suspension of work on Mozambique gas project

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :French energy giant Total on Monday confirmed it is suspending work on a massive $20 billion gas project in northern Mozambique following the latest jihadist assault on a nearby town last month.

"Considering the evolution of the security situation... Total confirms the withdrawal of all Mozambique LNG project personnel from the Afungi site," the company said in a statement, adding that it was declaring a "force majeure" situation beyond its control.