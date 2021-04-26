UrduPoint.com
Total Confirms Suspension Of Work On Mozambique Gas Project

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 12:10 PM

Total confirms suspension of work on Mozambique gas project

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :French energy giant Total on Monday confirmed it is suspending work on a massive $20 billion gas project in northern Mozambique following the latest jihadist assault on a nearby town last month.

"Considering the evolution of the security situation... Total confirms the withdrawal of all Mozambique LNG project personnel from the Afungi site," the company said in a statement, adding that it was declaring a "force majeure" situation beyond its control.

