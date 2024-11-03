Total Sanitation: Still a challenge for city governments

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2024) Massive rural urban population influx is gradually adding to problems of major cities in terms of fresh air, clean drinking water and sanitation cover and waste disposal, exposing millions of residents to environmental and health hazards.

Sanitation cover conspicuously has emerged as a persisting challenge to city governments in wake of emerging poor localities and slum areas with residents either defecating in open or lack the facility of proper toilettes.

Peshawar once known as ‘City of Flowers’ is also not an exception to this phenomenon like other mega cities in the country where numerous localities still lack sanitation cover although the government officials claim launching of number of projects in this area.

The city's historical charm, characterized by its Mughal-era gardens and fragrant Guli Dawoodi blooms, is being overshadowed by pollution, poor waste management and an inadequate infrastructure for sanitation.

Safdar Baghi, former Nazim of Nothia Jadeed mentions to areas like Kohati, Gunj, Khalasa, Hazarkhwani, Lateefabad and Faqirabad that speak loudly of sanitation and sewerage crisis with visitors often coming across unpleasant odor of garbage and sight of rusty pipes spewing contaminated water.

“Situation in these localities situated in the heart of city portrays a grim picture of sanitation and cleanliness services,” Safdar said. “Foul odour oozing out of uncovered drains, stagnant sewage and absence of toilettes make these neighborhoods hazardous for residents.”

Criticizing the PTI government for neglecting sanitation problems, Safdar Baghi emphasized an urgent need for a comprehensive plan to bring more and more people under sanitation cover also ensuring replacement of outdated and leaking pipes.

The lush green landscapes of Wazir Bagh, Shalimar Gardens and Jinnah Parks where once children used to play with colorful butterflies hovering over flowers of Gul e Dawoodi, had succumbed to neglect of successive governments.

Mud, dust and stagnant water now mar these recreational spaces, reflecting a broader trend of urban decay fueled by rapid and unplanned construction. Deterioration of Peshawar’s natural beauty is not just an aesthetic concern; it also poses serious health risks like polio and hepatitis.

According to Mian Javaid, Director Sanitation and member BoD Sarhad Rural Support Program, poor sanitation in cities emerged as major challenge in Khyber Papktunkhwa (KPK) that necessitates for joint efforts by authorities and the communities.

“As a pilot project, sanitation improvement schemes were launched in different areas of the province including those at Aliabad and Muslimabad villages in Swabi district,” he informed.

Funded through IR&G program, he said the project was aimed to enhance quality of life of poor households with latrine construction while 1000 sanitation kits were distributed among people vulnerable to sanitation concerns.

“As many as 448 low cost latrines were constructed through social mobilization besides five drains to benefit 2000 individuals while 80 hygiene sessions and campaigns were conducted reaching out to 94,821 people to aware them on sanitation,” he explained.

The equipment procured at a cost of Rs 413.5 million was handed to Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) for 11 new semi-urban union councils of Peshawar by the KP Govt. The machinery included 33 mini dumpers, 55 containers, 16 tractors and trolleys, 11 arm rolls, four FE loaders and four excavators.

Moreover, 11 new semi-urban union councils of Peshawar district were added to WSSP domain including Achini Bala, Chamkani, Larama, Pajjagi, Pakha Ghulam, Pushtakhara Payan, Regi, Sarband, Sufaid Dheri, Wadpaga and Mera Kachori

Hassan Khan, Spokesperson for Water and Sanitation Services Company informed that work on 12-year Municipal Services Program worth US$ 44.6 million with assistance of USAID was recently completed where nearly 20 lakh residents of Peshawar were provided access to clean drinking water, waste management and improved sanitation services.

Under the project, he said, 140 clean drinking water facilities serving 448,000 people, replacement of 25,700 meters old and rusted water mains, clean water supply in 21 union councils, rehabilitation of sewerage and drainage lines was carried out.

“These initiatives improved sanitation facilities for people besides proper municipal waste management, provision of 575 vehicles and establishment of a repair and maintenance workshop,” he narrated also mentioning to selection of a site at Pandu Peshawar for disposal of hospitals waste.

As majority of the population in KPK especially rural areas was still ignorant of the real meanings and benefits of sanitation, there was also dire need for launching awareness campaigns and educate people.

Open defecation is another major issues at city slums and in rural areas where feces lies in open for days emanating foul smell and germs injurious to human health and environment. Despite numerous schemes launched by international and local organizations and the government departments and claims of authorities, the problem still persists.

“Under KP Clean and Green initiative, we are improving sanitation services and proper disposal of solid waste in major cities for providing healthy and quality environment to our citizens,” said Minister for Local Government KPK, Arshad Ayub Khan. “This initiative includes construction of modern waste treatment plants, expansion of sewerage systems and provision of public toilets in thickly populated areas.”

For this purpose, he underlined proactive role of media, civil society and religious scholars for creating mass awareness on improved sanitation services.

