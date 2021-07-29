UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TotalEnergies Back In Profit As Oil Prices Rebound

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

TotalEnergies back in profit as oil prices rebound

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :TotalEnergies announced Thursday it had bounced back into profit in the second quarter thanks to the rise in global oil prices.

The French firm, previously known as Total, posted a net profit of $2.2 billion (1.9 billion Euros) in the period from April through June.

That compared with a loss of more than $8 billion during the same period last year, which was mostly due to writing down the value of its assets in light of the drop in oil prices, which briefly turned negative as large parts of the global economy were shut due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company said its adjusted net income, a measure that excludes exceptional items, rose to $3.5 billion.

That beat the 126 million registered last year, but also the $2.9 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Related Topics

Company Oil Same April June 2019 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Google and Kantar release ‘Journey to Digital’ ..

1 minute ago

No polio case reported in Punjab in first half of ..

19 minutes ago

Huge quake of magnitude 8.2 on Alaska Peninsula tr ..

26 minutes ago

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower

9 minutes ago

Govt. provides Rs 374.418 mln for Aviation sector ..

9 minutes ago

Afghan gov't to build 1,000 greenhouses

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.