UrduPoint.com

TotalEnergies Makes 'significant' Oil Discovery Off Namibia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 05:30 PM

TotalEnergies makes 'significant' oil discovery off Namibia

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :France's TotalEnergies on Thursday announced a "significant discovery" of light oil and associated gas off the coast of Namibia, saying it would start assessing potential exploration.

The discovery comes after the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned last year that all fossil fuel exploration projects must cease immediately if the world is to keep global warming under control.

TotalEnergies said in a statement that it had "encountered approximately 84 metres (275 feet) of net oil pay in a good quality Lower Cretaceous reservoir".

"This discovery offshore Namibia and the very promising initial results prove the potential of this play in the Orange Basin, on which TotalEnergies owns an important position both in Namibia and South Africa," Kevin McLachlan, senior vice president for exploration at TotalEnergies, said in the statement.

He added that there will soon be "appraisal operations designed to assess the commerciality of this discovery."The French energy giant is the operator of the block with a 40 percent working interest, alongside QatarEnergy with 30 percent, Britain's Impact Oil and Gas with 20 percent and Namibia's NAMCOR with 10 percent.

Related Topics

World Oil Orange South Africa Namibia Gas All

Recent Stories

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

24 minutes ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

24 minutes ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

24 minutes ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

24 minutes ago
 Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audien ..

Queen Elizabeth II Postpones 2 More Virtual Audiences Due to COVID-19 Symptoms - ..

24 minutes ago
 Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

Thailand reports record 23,557 new COVID-19 cases

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>