UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tottenham In Talks Over Bale Signing: Agent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:30 AM

Tottenham in talks over Bale signing: agent

London, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Gareth Bale's agents are talking to Tottenham about a deal that would see the Real Madrid forward return to his former club.

Bale has been frozen out by Real manager Zinedine Zidane and the Wales star said earlier this month that he was open to joining a Premier League side.

It had been reported in England that Tottenham and Manchester United were interested in signing Bale.

Now Tottenham have opened discussions with Bale's representatives about a potential move, likely to be a loan but with a permanent deal not ruled out at this stage.

"Gareth still loves Spurs," Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett told BBC Sport Wales on Tuesday.

"We are talking. It's where he wants to go." Bale has two years left on a contract that pays him around £600,000 per week at Real.

It has been reported the Spanish club would be willing to pay some of that salary to finally move on from their troubled relationship with the forward.

Bale left Tottenham for Real in 2013 for a then world record fee of £85 million ($109 million).

The 31-year-old has won four Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns during his time in Spain, but his turbulent relationship with Zidane has left him exiled for most of the last year.

He started just one match when last season resumed after the coronavirus hiatus as Real clinched their first la Liga title since 2017.

Bale still has an emotional attachment to Tottenham after joining the club from Southampton as 17-year-old and developing into one of the world's most exciting forwards.

After losing their opening game of the Premier League season against Everton on Sunday, Tottenham could do with the morale-boost that would come from signing Bale.

Jose Mourinho accused his Tottenham players of "lazy pressing" during the Everton game and is believed to be keen on shaking up his squad with several more signings.

As well as their interest in Bale, Tottenham are reported to be in talks with Real about left-back Sergio Reguilon, while Eintracht Frankfurt striker Bas Dost has been mooted as a potential signing to provide back-up for Harry Kane.

Mourinho has already signed Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Joe Hart since the end of last season.

Related Topics

Loan World Frankfurt Southampton Wales Spain Manchester United Sunday 2017 From Real Madrid Premier League Tottenham Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE-Israel Peace Accord will revive Middle East pe ..

33 minutes ago

EU renews support to UAE-Israel peace accord

48 minutes ago

Peace requires courage, shaping the future require ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Guatemala&#039;s Presiden ..

2 hours ago

Netanyahu Says New Mideast Peace Accords Could End ..

1 hour ago

Signing of &#039;Peace Accord&#039; between UAE an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.