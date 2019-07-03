UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tottenham Smash Transfer Record On Ndombele

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 second ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Tottenham smash transfer record on Ndombele

London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Tottenham smashed their club transfer record on Tuesday signing of French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a fee that could rise to 70 million Euros ($79 million, £63 million).

Lyon confirmed that the initial fee will be 60 million euros (or £54 million) with 10 million euros more in add-ons.

Tottenham's previous record deal was the £42 million ($53 million) they spent on defender Davinson Sanchez in 2017.

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Tanguy Ndombele," Tottenham said in a statement.

"The France international central midfielder has signed a contract with the Club until 2025.

" Ndombele's arrival came just hours after Spurs made their first signing in 18 months by securing teenage winger Jack Clarke from Leeds.

However, securing Ndombele, a player coveted by a host of top clubs around Europe, is a sign of intent from Tottenham, who moved into a new 62,000 capacity stadium last season.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has challenged the club to match his ambition after reaching the Champions League final for the first time.

Ndombele, 22, starred as Lyon reached the last 16 of the Champions League last season and finished third in Ligue 1.

Related Topics

Europe France Lyon Leeds 2017 From Top Tottenham Million

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends conclusion of ISALEX19 exer ..

40 minutes ago

Nadal, Kyrgios to clash in Wimbledon blockbuster

22 minutes ago

US Congress Tax-Oversight Committee Sues to Obtain ..

22 minutes ago

Pompeo Calls Guaido to Express US Support, Commemo ..

22 minutes ago

Ministers visit Trimmu Headworks

22 minutes ago

Donetsk People's Republic Blames Ukrainian Securit ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.