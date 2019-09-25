Tottenham stunned by fourth-tier Colchester in League Cup

(@FahadShabbir)

London, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Tottenham's disappointing start to the season hit a new low as they suffered an embarrassing League Cup third-round defeat on penalties at fourth-tier Colchester on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were held to a 0-0 draw in normal time before losing 4-3 on penalties against opponents currently 10th in League Two.