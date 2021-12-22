UrduPoint.com

Tottenham To Appeal 'incredible' Expulsion From Europe - Conte

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:30 AM

Tottenham to appeal 'incredible' expulsion from Europe - Conte

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Tottenham manager Antonio Conte described UEFA's decision throw his side out of the Europa Conference League as "incredible" and suggested Spurs will launch an appeal through the courts.

Spurs were handed a 3-0 defeat for their final group stage match against Rennes after the match was postponed due to a wave of positive coronavirus cases among Tottenham players and staff.

A new date before the deadline of December 31 could then not be agreed between the clubs.

Tottenham had needed to win their final game against the French side, who had already secured top spot in the group, to progress ahead of Vitesse Arnhem.

"It is not definitive, but there is another step to confirm or not this incredible decision," Conte said on Tuesday.

"We are very, very confident for the next step and I repeat we deserve to play the qualification on the pitch, not in the court.

"I can't accept this. We are very, very disappointed with UEFA for this decision.

" Should Spurs fail to overturn that decision, one chance for Conte to end the club's trophy drought stretching back to 2008 will have gone.

But the Italian has another opportunity in the League Cup with Wednesday's quarter-final against West Ham to go ahead despite rising Covid case numbers across London that have forced mayor Sadiq Khan to declare a "major incident" in the English capital.

"To win trophies is always important but I think in this moment, at this period for Tottenham, it's more good to think it's time to rebuild something important," added Conte, who only joined the club last month.

"If you ask me if trophies are important, they are for every club.

"For me it's important to build a solid base, a foundation, to have a team in a short period who can be competitive, to fight for all competitions and fight for all competitions you play."Conte confirmed Spurs no longer have any positive Covid cases in their camp.

Related Topics

Drought Sadiq Khan London Rennes Arnhem Progress December All Top Tottenham Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

48 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

48 minutes ago
 Scottish, Welsh sport to be 'spectator-free' to co ..

Scottish, Welsh sport to be 'spectator-free' to combat Omicron

17 minutes ago
 Germany's Scholz voices 'concern' over Ukraine in ..

Germany's Scholz voices 'concern' over Ukraine in call with Putin

17 minutes ago
 Putin urges Marcon to end 'discrimination' against ..

Putin urges Marcon to end 'discrimination' against RT broadcaster

17 minutes ago
 Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.