London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Tottenham's Premier League game at Brighton on Sunday has been postponed due to a severe coronavirus outbreak at the north London club.

Eight Tottenham players and five staff members have tested positive for the virus, forcing the postponement of Thursday's Europa Conference League tie against Rennes.

Tottenham asked Premier League chiefs to postpone this weekend's trip to the Amex Stadium as well and their request was granted on Thursday.

"We can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brighton & Hove Albion, on Sunday 12 December at 2pm, has been postponed following a Premier League board meeting this afternoon (Thursday)," a Tottenham statement said.

"The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone the game following guidance from medical advisers, with the health of players and staff the priority. The fixture will be rescheduled in due course.

"The club requested the match to be rearranged following a significant number of positive COVID-19 cases among players and relevant staff.

"We should like to apologise to everyone at Stade Rennais and Brighton & Hove Albion and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused."