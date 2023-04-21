(@FahadShabbir)

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Six months after taking the helm of Italy's most right-wing government since World War II, Giorgia Meloni has talked tough on domestic issues but not rocked the boat internationally.

Meloni's Brothers of Italy party sent shock waves across the European Union when it came top in the September elections.

She took office in October at the head of a coalition comprising Matteo Salvini's anti-immigration League and Silvio Berlusconi's right-wing Forza Italia.

Within weeks, they introduced laws to tackle mass migration and, after vowing to protect traditional family values, stopped local authorities from registering the children of same-sex couples.

But Meloni is aware of the need for economic credibility, and despite handing out billions of Euros to help Italians manage soaring inflation, and moves to cut taxes, she has committed to reducing Italy's colossal debt and deficit.

The self-described "Christian mother" has also toned down her once-inflammatory rhetoric and sought to project stability on the world stage, including strongly supporting Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

Commentators say that while she portrayed herself as a radical to win power, she needs to widen her appeal if she wants to stay there.

"She's moved to the centre very, very quickly... to look beyond the radical right electorate," said Daniele Albertazzi, professor of politics at the UK's University of Surrey.

For more moderate Italians, "she's saying, I'm not a monster. I haven't done anything to rock the boat." Meloni's election victory was attributed in part to her appeal as a fresh face, as leader of the only party that stayed out of Mario Draghi's national unity government.

So far, her support is holding up -- the latest YouTrend survey showed Brothers of Italy with 28.6 percent of voter support, above the 26 percent it won in September.

On the domestic front, the coalition acted quickly to demonstrate it would keep its manifesto promises, helped by a weak opposition.

The first migration decree limited the activities of charities operating rescue ships in the Mediterranean, while Meloni later moved to eliminate a special protection status for migrants who do not qualify as refugees.

Critics warned the moves would cost lives and remove basic rights from vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, about 35,000 people have landed on Italy's shores so far this year, four times as many in the same period in 2022 and 2021.

Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, a close aide, also drew outrage this week by warning against the "ethnic replacement" by migrants of Italians, who have for decades recorded a low birth rate.