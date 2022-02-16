UrduPoint.com

Tough Int'l Boxing Tournament Set To Be Held In Bulgaria

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2022 | 03:10 PM

SOFIA, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) --:The 73rd edition of Strandja, the oldest international boxing tournament in Europe, will begin here on Sunday, bringing together 460 athletes from 39 nations and regions, officials said Tuesday.

According to the organizers, it will be the first tournament from the Golden Gloves Series, part of the newest format World Boxing Tour by the International Boxing Association.

As a tournament, Strandja will break all records in the world, Krasimir Ininski, president of the Bulgarian Boxing Federation, said at a press conference.

Svetoslav Sapoundjiev, executive director of the Bulgarian Boxing Federation said that in terms of the number of participants, this corresponded to a world championship.

In general, the best boxers would come to Bulgaria, Sapoundjiev said.

The prize pool for the tournament would be 200,000 U.S. Dollars, and it would be distributed among the 13 men and 12 women weight categories, Sapoundjiev said.

