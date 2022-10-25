UrduPoint.com

Tough Odds For Macau As Casinos Pray For A Pandemic Shift

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :When Pinky Tam lost her job in Macau last year, she found herself among the many thousands cast adrift as the city's casino industry crumbled beneath the twin forces of politics and a pandemic.

The former Portuguese colony has been limping for nearly three years as coronavirus restrictions have kept away mainland Chinese tourists, depriving the gaming sector of its chief revenue source and tanking the wider economy.

"Back when things were good, it would be almost too crowded to walk," Tam, who used to work at the gambling operator Suncity Group, recalled of the narrow streets leading from the Ruin of St Paul's, Macau's most famous landmark.

"Now you can find maybe one or two locals passing through.

I think the people of Macau are frustrated about the economy and future prospects," she told AFP.

The crisis comes at a sensitive time for Macau's oligopoly of casinos.

Officials are currently renegotiating the six concessions, which will expire by the end of the year.

It is an industry reshuffle that will shape Macau's next decade, raising questions over whether the city can return to being the world's top casino hub, whether it must seek an alternative path, and whether its golden years are over.

Since its handover to Chinese rule in 1999, Macau has been the only place in the country where casinos are legal, growing to the point two decades later where it was generating nearly six times the annual gaming revenue of Las Vegas.

