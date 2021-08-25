UrduPoint.com

Toulon 'holding Talks' With Toulouse Over Springbok Kolbe Deal

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Toulon president Bernard Lemaitre said on Wednesday his club are in talks with Toulouse about signing South Africa's Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe.

Kolbe, 27, has two years left of his deal with the record five-time European champions and according to reports the winger would head to the Mediterranean coast this season.

Toulon would have to pay a fee to Toulouse to release Kolbe, who is currently in action in the Rugby Championship with the Springboks.

"The two clubs are holding discussions about the feasibility of such a deal," Lemaitre told AFP.

"It's nothing further than that at this point.

"It's an opportunity that has presented itself which could have advantages and disadvantages for both clubs. That's why we're evaluating all that," he added.

Toulouse said they didn't wish to comment "at this stage".

Kolbe won the French Top 14 and the Champions Cup in his fourth season with the club last year.

The 2016 Olympic bronze medallist claimed nine tries in 23 games but had a 13-match streak without scoring last term.

South Africa's next fixture in the Rugby Championship is against Australia in Queensland on September 12.

The Top 14 season begins on September 4 but Kolbe is unlikely to feature until the end of his Test commitments in October.

