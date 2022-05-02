Toulon keep Top 14 hopes alive with vintage win in Bordeaux

Paris, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :A try in each half from full-back Aymeric Luc and a fine kicking performance from fly-half Louis Carbonel kept Toulon's Top 14 hopes alive as they pulled off an impressive 29-16 win at Bordeaux-Begles on Sunday.

The victory in round 24, which came without the sidelined Cheslin Kolbe, lifted Toulon to eighth in the table, just three points behind Toulouse in sixth.

With two rounds remaining and only six going through to the play-offs, only 10 points separates Toulon from leaders Montpellier.

"At some point, someone's going to give up and for the moment, we're not the team that's giving up," said Toulon coch Franck Azema.

"We were 14th in February, how do we get back from there? They deserved it. Oddly, this squad isn't tired. Mentally, the guys are fresh." Bordeaux would have gone to the top of the standings with a win and become the first team to qualify for the play-offs. It would also have put them in line to finish in the top two which means automatic passage to the semi-finals.

With Matthieu Jalibert back in the Bordeaux line-up, the hosts began well as they looked to build on last week's win at Montpellier, a penalty try in the 26th minute taking them into a 10-6 led.

Toulon hit back quickly, however, with Luc going through for the first of his tries and the sides turned around 16-16 at the break.

The second half, however, was all Toulon with Luc's kick and chase after 61 minutes giving them the lead. Carbonel then took over with the boot, posting 19 points in total as Bordeaux were punished for their indiscipline.

"It's disappointing," said Bordeaux captain Mahamadou Diaby.

"It's never good to lose at home but it's the Top 14. One weekend you laugh, another you cry. We'll have to work hard until the end, it's not a given, we know that."Bordeaux remain two points behind Montpellier who were beaten for the second week running on Saturday when they lost 43-20 at Lyon who are now in fifth.

Castres and Racing 92 are third and fourth after comfortable wins over Biarritz, who are relegated, and Pau respectively while Toulouse edged La Rochelle who drop to seventh.