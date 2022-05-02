UrduPoint.com

Toulon Keep Top 14 Hopes Alive With Vintage Win In Bordeaux

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2022 | 09:00 AM

Toulon keep Top 14 hopes alive with vintage win in Bordeaux

Paris, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2022 ) :A try in each half from full-back Aymeric Luc and a fine kicking performance from fly-half Louis Carbonel kept Toulon's Top 14 hopes alive as they pulled off an impressive 29-16 win at Bordeaux-Begles on Sunday.

The victory in round 24, which came without the sidelined Cheslin Kolbe, lifted Toulon to eighth in the table, just three points behind Toulouse in sixth.

With two rounds remaining and only six going through to the play-offs, only 10 points separates Toulon from leaders Montpellier.

"At some point, someone's going to give up and for the moment, we're not the team that's giving up," said Toulon coch Franck Azema.

"We were 14th in February, how do we get back from there? They deserved it. Oddly, this squad isn't tired. Mentally, the guys are fresh." Bordeaux would have gone to the top of the standings with a win and become the first team to qualify for the play-offs. It would also have put them in line to finish in the top two which means automatic passage to the semi-finals.

With Matthieu Jalibert back in the Bordeaux line-up, the hosts began well as they looked to build on last week's win at Montpellier, a penalty try in the 26th minute taking them into a 10-6 led.

Toulon hit back quickly, however, with Luc going through for the first of his tries and the sides turned around 16-16 at the break.

The second half, however, was all Toulon with Luc's kick and chase after 61 minutes giving them the lead. Carbonel then took over with the boot, posting 19 points in total as Bordeaux were punished for their indiscipline.

"It's disappointing," said Bordeaux captain Mahamadou Diaby.

"It's never good to lose at home but it's the Top 14. One weekend you laugh, another you cry. We'll have to work hard until the end, it's not a given, we know that."Bordeaux remain two points behind Montpellier who were beaten for the second week running on Saturday when they lost 43-20 at Lyon who are now in fifth.

Castres and Racing 92 are third and fourth after comfortable wins over Biarritz, who are relegated, and Pau respectively while Toulouse edged La Rochelle who drop to seventh.

Related Topics

Fine Biarritz Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Bordeaux Lyon Lead Turkish Lira February Sunday All From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

24 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

24 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

1 day ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

1 day ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

1 day ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.