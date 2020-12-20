UrduPoint.com
Toulon Study Appeal After Scarlets Given European Win For 'harrowing' Covid-19 Withdrawal

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Toulon study appeal after Scarlets given European win for 'harrowing' Covid-19 withdrawal

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Toulon said on Saturday they were considering appealing the decision to award the Scarlets a 28-0 European Champions Cup victory, 24 hours after the French club pulled out of the fixture due to coronavirus concerns.

On Friday, less than two hours before kick-off, the three-time winners refused to play the match at Parc y Scarlets after claiming Covid-19 "sanitary conditions were not met".

A member of the hosts' squad tested positive for the virus after last Saturday's trip to Bath and the player was put in self-isolation.

He was not picked for the meeting with Patrice Collazo's away side.

"EPCR (European Professional Club Rugby) didn't arbitrate, during the week before the match, the health situation connected to the meeting with the two clubs and only did so some hours before the meeting," Toulon said.

"It forced us into a harrowing decision.

"Toulon consider the decision taken by EPCR as irregular and are studying all possibilities of an appeal," they added.

Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said the Top 14 side had refused the chance to play the match later in the weekend.

The victory takes the Welsh region up to fourth in Pool A and gives the French side a mountain to climb to reach the quarter-finals with just two group games to play.

Three other games had already been cancelled this weekend with Lyon, La Rochelle and Toulouse awarded 28-0 victories against Glasgow Warriors, Bath and holders Exeter Chiefs respectively.

- Munster stun Clermont - Elsewhere, Clermont suffered just their second home pool stage defeat in the competition as Ireland back-rower CJ Stander scored a late try in Munster's 39-31 win.

The hosts led 28-9 after 25 minutes but experienced their first loss at the Stade Marcel-Michelin in the competition's groups since 2008.

Full-back Mike Haley and replacement hooker Kevin O'Byrne were also on the scoresheet for the two-time winners.

Earlier on Saturday, joint record four-time winners Leinster went top of Pool A by overcoming a much-changed Northampton Saints 35-19.

Gloucester's 20-year-old substitute George Barton scored after four minutes of additional time to claim a 38-34 success over Ulster in the Cherry and Whites' first match since Danny Cipriani's midweek departure.

On Sunday, last season's runners-up Racing 92 head to Harlequins and Pat Lam returns to Connacht with his Bristol Bears, who won the second-tier European Challenge Cup in October.

On Friday, Wasps' hooker turned No. 8 Alfie Barbeary claimed a double as they edged Montpellier 33-14.

