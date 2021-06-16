UrduPoint.com
Toulon's France Lock Rebbadj Under The Knife

Toulon, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Toulon's France international lock Swan Rebbadj has undergone surgery on his shoulder, the Top 14 club announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old, capped three times for France, underwent the operation on Tuesday after complaining of shoulder pain, Toulon said without adding details.

Rebbadj started 17 games for Toulon this season, including their final 46-24 defeat by Castres that saw them finish eighth in the Top 14.

His consistent form saw Fabien Galthie hand him his international debut against Italy last November, Rebbadj going on to also play against Wales and Scotland in the Six Nations in March.

