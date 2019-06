Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :France winger Yoann Huget scored two tries as Toulouse won the French title for a 20th time beating Clermont 24-18 on Saturday.

Huget dotted down either side of the break as the side who finished in pole position in the Top 14 table at the end of the regular season lifted the title in their first final appearance since 2012.