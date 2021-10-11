Toulouse become second French team in Super League

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Toulouse defeated Featherstone's part-timers 34-12 on Sunday in the 'Million Pound Game' to become the second French team to reach the Super League.

Sylvain Houles' Toulouse join Catalans Dragons in English rugby league's top flight for 2022.

Centre Mathieu Jussaume scored two of his side's four tries and full-back Mark Kheirallah kicked seven goals from eight attempts to the delight of a crowd of just over 9,000 at Stade Ernest Wallon, the long-time home of the French city's rugby union giants.

On Saturday, Catalans Dragons were narrowly defeated 12-10 in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Toulouse enjoyed an unbeaten campaign in the second-tier Championship with 14 wins and a 51-12 semi-final win over Batley.