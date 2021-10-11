UrduPoint.com

Toulouse Become Second French Team In Super League

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 01:40 AM

Toulouse become second French team in Super League

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Toulouse defeated Featherstone's part-timers 34-12 on Sunday in the 'Million Pound Game' to become the second French team to reach the Super League.

Sylvain Houles' Toulouse join Catalans Dragons in English rugby league's top flight for 2022.

Centre Mathieu Jussaume scored two of his side's four tries and full-back Mark Kheirallah kicked seven goals from eight attempts to the delight of a crowd of just over 9,000 at Stade Ernest Wallon, the long-time home of the French city's rugby union giants.

On Saturday, Catalans Dragons were narrowly defeated 12-10 in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Toulouse enjoyed an unbeaten campaign in the second-tier Championship with 14 wins and a 51-12 semi-final win over Batley.

Related Topics

Toulouse Old Trafford Sunday From Top Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan wi ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan witness signing of UAE-Kazakhsta ..

1 hour ago
 Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

Saif, Khalid bin Zayed tour Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 EXCLUSIVE: President of Pakistan says Gwadar, Jebe ..

EXCLUSIVE: President of Pakistan says Gwadar, Jebel Ali ports complement interna ..

3 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai

Hamed bin Zayed visits Expo 2020 Dubai

4 hours ago
 UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce econom ..

UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce economic cooperation

4 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber survey shows rebound in business con ..

Dubai Chamber survey shows rebound in business confidence in Q4 2021

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.