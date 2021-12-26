UrduPoint.com

Toulouse V Stade Francais Joins Top 14 Covid Postponements

Sumaira FH 51 seconds ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 10:30 PM

Toulouse v Stade Francais joins Top 14 Covid postponements

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Champions Toulouse's home game on Sunday with Stade Francais became the fourth Top 14 clash to be called off due to a surfeit of Covid-19 positive tests in the visiting club.

The match joins Sunday's Brive-Clermont clash and two which were due to be played on Monday Racing 92-Pau and Toulon hosting leaders Begles-Bordeaux.

The French league (LNR) said "the health situation in the (Stade Francais) squad "had forced their hand to postpone the match.

"The date of the rescheduled match will be made known at a later date," the LNR added.

Just three matches of the halfway point of the league season remain on.

Sunday's game between Perpignan and Castres and two on Monday, bottom side Biarritz hosting Montpellier and last season's beaten finalists La Rochelle at home to Lyon.

Covid infections in France hit six figures on Saturday, health officials recording 104,611 cases over the previous 24 hours, the third consecutive day the numbers have been record highs.

The latest figures mark a dramatic rise since the beginning of the month: on December 4, the numbers broke 50,000 for the first time before rising steadily.

Related Topics

France Biarritz Perpignan Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon December Sunday Top

Recent Stories

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Mond ..

RTA announces new office, service hours as of Monday, 3rd Jan 2022

31 minutes ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2 ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei visits Saudi pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in ..

Beneficiaries are dependent on insured citizens in GCC pension scheme: GPSSA

2 hours ago
 Department of Community Development, ADSC launch & ..

Department of Community Development, ADSC launch &#039;Active Parks&#039; initia ..

2 hours ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai spreads Christmas cheer with spect ..

Expo 2020 Dubai spreads Christmas cheer with spectacular activities

3 hours ago
 Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on ..

Ajman Bank, Emirates Development Bank sign MoU on credit guarantee for SMEs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.