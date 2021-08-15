Tour bus crash in New York State causes dozens of injuries

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) --:A tour bus rollover in New York State on Saturday left dozens of people injured, New York State Police said.

At approximately 12:41 p.m. local time (1641 GMT), New York State Police responded to a rollover crash involving a tour bus on a toll road in the town of Brutus in Cayuga County in central New York State, said the State Police in a press release.

"A preliminary investigation determined the bus was traveling westbound in the area of mile marker 305, just west of exit 40 (Weedsport), when it exited the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled over onto the grassy shoulder," said the State Police.

There were a total of 57 people on the bus, including the driver, all of whom were transported for treatment for injuries ranging from minor to serious, said the State Police, adding the cause of the crash is under investigation.