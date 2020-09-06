UrduPoint.com
Tour De France Begins First Round Of Coronavirus Tests

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Laruns, France, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :The Tour de France started the first round of in-race Covid 19 testing, originally announced for the first rest day, before the start of Sunday's stage, organisers told AFP.

The Tour had scheduled tests for the two rest days, the first of which is on Monday, but started the opening round in their mobile lab at the start in Pau.

Organisers did not say if any riders had been included along with members of the Tour entourage.

A second wave, focused on the riders, is scheduled for Monday, in line with the health protocol developed with the International Cycling Union.

ASO, the Tour organisers, said 650 people would be tested and the results announced on Tuesday before the start of the 10th stage.

The teams, their management and support staff are in the "race bubble" but will be thrown off the Tour if two of its riders or staff members test positive for coronavirus.

