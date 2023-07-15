Open Menu

Tour De France Duo To Battle For Title Over Quartet Of Alpine Stages

Muhammad Irfan Published July 15, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Tour de France duo to battle for title over quartet of Alpine stages

Col du Grand Colombier, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :The first of four Alpine stages on Saturday takes the Jonas Vingegaard v Tadej Pogacar duel for supremacy into territory where the Tour de France is traditionally won.

After the latest round the defending champion is clinging on to a wafer-thin lead with the tension ramped up to fever pitch.

Denmark's Vingegaard was looking ahead with a clear mind.

"I'm confident in myself and my strengths, it will be exciting in the next few days," he said.

"I'm in good shape and the race will be decided next week," he suggested.

"But I'll do my best in the next few days then we'll see." Vingegaard's right-hand man, Sepp Kuss, says the Tour proper starts here.

"Until now Tadej and Jonas have slugged out a draw, but now tiredness will start to count and the type of terrain that Jonas loves is coming up," said the American.

Saturday's stage 14 from Annemasse to Morzine ends in a downhill dash, but only after a cumulative 45km of climbing and as much descending.

The last couple of kilometres have a three percent incline, and could feature a sprint.

Basque Cofidis rider Ion Izagirre won a rain-soaked descent of the Joux Plane in 2016.

The finale here is similar but better weather is expected.

The first three riders on the line gain time bonuses of 10, six and four seconds, while the first three atop the final Joux Plane mountain pass get eight, five and two seconds.

In the shadow of Mont Blanc, Sunday's struggle will be an enthralling fight for the yellow jersey with Europe's highest mountain as witness.

- Decisive days ahead - The 15th stage from Portes du Soleil to Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc has 4500m vertical gain and should pitch Vingegaard and Pogacar across the line in the top two unless one of them cracks.

French climber David Gaudu suggests someone might.

"The Alpine stages on the menu are harder than sometimes, not everyone will enjoy this," said the FDJ man.

But even then nobody can really be confident of the title.

The individual time trial will oblige any potential champion to be at their best with two short climbs at around nine percent gradient and some technical downhill sections to negotiate.

"It's super-hard, and likely to be the decisive stage," says third-placed Jai Hindley of Australia, less than three minutes behind the leader.

Its just 22km but it will be contested at breakneck speed, especially on the flat sections, a day ahead of what should provide the real decider on this Tour.

Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc to the ski resort of Courchevel on stage 17 is as frightening as it would sound to any local rider.

"This is a fight for the lead in the knowledge of what is at stake, everything can be lost here," says race designer Thierry Gouvenou.

Some 68km of climbing, with the Cormet de Roselend just short of 2000m altitude and the 28km ascent to Courchevel topping out at 2304m altitude, will test the pretenders to their limit.

Temperatures will also rise as a heatwave engulfs Europe.

And if this painful quartet of stages fails to separate those at the top and reveal the champion, there are two more mountain days in the Vosges before the race rolls into Paris on July 23.

Related Topics

Weather Australia Europe France Climber Paris Man David Lead Alpine July Sunday 2016 From Best Top Race

Recent Stories

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design ..

Emirates Post Group launches competition to design stamp on UAE’s hosting a ma ..

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passi ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Hum ..

9 hours ago
 Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2 ..

Dubai attracts 4.791 volunteers in first half of 2023 to maintain clean and sust ..

9 hours ago
 Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raj ..

Marriyum grieved over demise of Colonel (retd) Raja Waseem

9 hours ago
 Eleven children die every week attempting to cross ..

Eleven children die every week attempting to cross Mediterranean migration route ..

9 hours ago
 Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Qua ..

Former US Vice President Pence, Tucker Carlson Quarrel Over Ukraine Policy in In ..

9 hours ago
Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Min ..

Govt committed to hold next elections on time: Minister for Planning and Develop ..

9 hours ago
 NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMA ..

NA committee calls for establishing dedicated DDMAs to cope with future climatic ..

9 hours ago
 REC chairs meeting of District voters education co ..

REC chairs meeting of District voters education committee regarding voter regist ..

9 hours ago
 No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

No valid reason to delay elections: Musadiq

10 hours ago
 Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About ..

Biden Decision to Send More Troops to Europe About Preparing for War With Russia ..

10 hours ago
 LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi ..

LHC stops authorities from arresting Parvez Elahi in undisclosed cases

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous