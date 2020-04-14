UrduPoint.com
Tour De France Postponed Until August - Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Tour de France postponed until August - report

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :The Tour de France will begin on August 29 instead of its scheduled start date in Nice of June 27, the Dauphine newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Tour organisers were forced to postpone cycling's biggest event after Monday's announcement by French president Emmanuel Macron outlawing mass gatherings until mid-July because of coronavirus.

According to the paper based in city of Grenoble near the Alps, the race will now finish on the Champs-Elysees on September 20.

Organisers ASO were unavailable for comment to confirm the new dates.

