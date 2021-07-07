UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tour De France Rider Hit By Roadside Fan With Sign Out After Second Crash

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Tour de France rider hit by roadside fan with sign out after second crash

Malaucène, France, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :German rider Tony Martin exited the Tour de France by ambulance early on stage 11 on Wednesday after suffering face and leg injuries when tumbling into a deep roadside ditch, having been at the centre of a crash-marred opening day that saw a fan knock half the peloton down.

Martin was the rider who collided with a roadside fan brandishing a sign last week that caused a spectacular mass pile-up on stage one from the Atlantic port city of Brest.

Wednesday's stage saw the Jumbo rider fall into a ditch just outside the Provence town of Sorgues shortly after the departure for a double ascent of the Tour's most famous climb, the Mont Ventoux.

Martin was also hurt on stage 1 and was vocal in calls for the hapless roadside fan that day to be severely punished, not for causing the crash, but for failing to stick around and help.

The woman held up a sign reading in French and German 'Allez Opi Omi' (Come on Grandad and and Grandma) and stepped out into the route of the oncoming peloton to flash her sign at motorbike mounted television cameras.

Her idea was to get on television, little knowing the images would be front page news the world over and that a manhunt would be launched by the police, and something of a witch hunt across social media.

Related Topics

World Police Social Media France German Brest Reading Women TV From

Recent Stories

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

44 minutes ago

Media Regulatory Office of Ministry of Culture and ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

1 hour ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

1 hour ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.