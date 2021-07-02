UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tour De France Spectator Who Caused Crash Faces Court Hearing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 53 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Tour de France spectator who caused crash faces court hearing

Brest, France, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :A 30-year-old woman who caused a mass pileup at the Tour de France at the weekend was released from police custody on Friday but ordered to appear in court in October.

The woman, who has not been named, was arrested on Wednesday and questioned over the crash caused by her large cardboard sign during the first stage of the race in northwestern Britanny.

A statement from the prosecutor's office in the town of Brest said she had been ordered to appear in court on October 14 where she could face charges of negligence and causing unintentional bodily harm.

Wearing a bright yellow coat, she was seen on Saturday unfurling a handwritten cardboard banner towards television cameras with the words "Allez Opi-Omi!" ("Go, Grandpa and granny") in front of the cyclists.

German racer Tony Martin, who was on the outside of a tightly packed peloton, was unable to avoid colliding with the sign and the ensuing pileup led to a five-minute delay as riders and bikes were untangled.

Dozens were left with cuts and bruises and one with fractured hands, sparking a debate about safety and spectator conduct at the Tour de France, where fans are allowed to line the roads.

The woman told investigators that she felt ashamed of her "stupidity" and was alarmed by the level of public interest in her case.

Related Topics

Police France Brest October Women TV From Race Court

Recent Stories

Russia&#039;s COVID-19 deaths climb to new pandemi ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran Khan praises FBR for achieving historic l ..

1 hour ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

2 hours ago

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be sep ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $74.84 a barrel T ..

3 hours ago

India&#039;s death toll from coronavirus crosses 4 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.