Tour De France Start From Copenhagen Delayed From 2021 To 2022 Due To Virus: Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Tour de France start from Copenhagen delayed from 2021 to 2022 due to virus: mayor

Copenhagen, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The planned start of the Tour de France from Copenhagen in Denmark, which was scheduled for 2021, has been pushed back to 2022 to avoid an overlap of sporting events disrupted by Covid-19, the city's mayor said Monday.

"I'm glad that we managed to secure a Danish start of the Tour in 2022. We are many that have looked forward to getting Tour de France to Denmark next year, and now we unfortunately have to wait a little longer," mayor Frank Jensen said in a statement, explaining that the postponement would avoid a clash with the Tokyo Olympics and the European football championship, for which Copenhagen is one of the host cities.

