Open Menu

Tour De France Team Boss Furious At 'beers' Accusation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 22, 2023 | 02:00 AM

Tour de France team boss furious at 'beers' accusation

Poligny, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Jonas Vingegaard's Jumbo-Visma boss was on Friday accused of having something to hide after he told media that a rival Tour de France team had been drinking beers at their hotel.

Groupama-FDJ's leader Marc Madiot reacted that accusations his riders had been drinking on the eve of the crucial time trial were a cheap shot aimed at deflecting the spotlight from overall Tour de France leader Vingegaard's sizzling performances.

"It's a cheap shot about the beers. How dare he?" asked an emotional Madiot.

Madiot made the comments after Jumbo boss Richard Plugge told French sports daily L'Equipe his team's performances were less dominant than they appeared because rivals had been drinking at dinner the night before the crucial stage.

Plugge was defending his rider Vingegaard, the Tour leader, whose record-setting times have led to repeated questions in his press conferences.

"We saw riders drinking large beers. Alcohol is poison, especially when you are already tired," Plugge told L'Equipe without mentioning the name of the team, but FDJ were at the same chic Saint Gervais Hotel as the Dutch outfit.

When contacted Madiot didn't hold back.

"That's just a stupid thing to say. Some of the management drank beer, But our riders were drinking Perrier.

"We were at a different table.""What's he trying to say? Is he trying to hide something?" Madiot asked.

Plugge has insisted his team are totally clean as has Vingegaard.

Related Topics

Sports France Hotel Same Media From

Recent Stories

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

20 minutes ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

2 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

2 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

2 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

3 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

3 hours ago
Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test afte ..

Wood strikes for England in fourth Ashes Test after Bairstow runs riot

2 hours ago
 US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington S ..

US Arms Control Official Jenkins Says Washington Still Interested in New START T ..

2 hours ago
 Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Chi ..

Ex-ABC News Report James Meek Pleads Guilty in Child Pornography Case - US Justi ..

2 hours ago
 Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope ener ..

Energy efficient technologies crucial to cope energy crises: Khuawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Wester ..

US Senator Says Zelenskyy Complaint of Slow Western Aid 'Fair Criticism'

2 hours ago
 IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Bui ..

IMF Urges Georgia to Keep Fiscal Adjustment to Build Buffers, Support Priority S ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous