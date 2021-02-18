UrduPoint.com
Tour Of Flanders Bans Spectators Again

Tour of Flanders bans spectators again

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Tour of Flanders in April will be held without spectators for a second straight season due to the coronavirus pandemic, organisers announced on Wednesday.

The opening race of the Belgian campaign, Het Nieuwsblad on February 27, will also ban spectators at the start and finish lines as well other viewing points.

Last year's Tour was held in similar conditions with the Netherlands' Mathieu van der Poel winning the race rescheduled to October 18.

The Strade Bianche in Italy is set to open the spring classics campaign on March 6.

