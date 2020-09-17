UrduPoint.com
Tour Of Luxembourg Halted As Riders Complain About Traffic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Tour of Luxembourg halted as riders complain about traffic

Luxembourg, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Riders in the Tour of Luxembourg went on strike for 100 kilometres on Wednesday because they felt organisers were not doing enough to keep cars off the route.

Riders had been unhappy about traffic on the course after Tuesday's opening stage and after 18 kilometres on Wednesday, they stopped riding.

"Security wasn't there yesterday and it wasn't there this morning. All the riders found it logical to make a little protest", French champion Arnaud Demare, who ended up winning the stage, told RTL radio.

After discussions, the peloton agreed to ride the planned 160km stage from Remich to Hesperange but only, organisers said, if the next 100km were ridden as a 'neutralised procession'.

The riders complained that traffic was only cut off briefly along the route and cars were allowed to drive in the other direction.

Pierre Barthelme of the tour organisers said only one car ignored police and drove onto the course on Wednesday morning.

"We have to talk tonight to find solutions for the next days," said German John Degenkolb.

Italian rider Jacopo Guarnieri had complained on Tuesday about a bus parked on the course with 4.5 kilometres to go in the opening stage when riders were moving "at 70km/h".

