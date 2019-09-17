Tour winner Bernal to skip world championships: federation

Bogota, Sept 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Tour de France winner Egan Bernal will skip this month's Road World Championships, the cycling federation in his native Colombia said on Tuesday, without indicating the reason.

"The talented cyclist of Team Ineos decided to turn down the call-up" for the race in Harrogate, England, the Colombian Cycling Federation said in a statement.