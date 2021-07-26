Tourism picks up in Kenya amid COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya,26 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) -:The tourism industry in Kenya, which is the second-largest source of foreign exchange earnings after agriculture, is finally picking up after being brought to its knees by the pandemic.

On Monday, Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa's "Eurowings Discover" plane completed its maiden flight from Frankfurt to the Moi International Airport in Kenya's southeastern coastal city of Mombasa.

The airline will operate two weekly direct flights from Frankfurt, Germany, to Mombasa in Kenya.

Speaking during a reception for the inaugural flight at the Moi International Airport Mombasa, Kenya's Minister for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala said the flight is proof that Kenya is making progress in tourism activities, which were minimal due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He added that the Kenyan coast was a popular destination for European tourists, adding the flight would create a link between Kenya and Europe.

"Kenya has been making great progress as a destination is attracting tourists from different markets, and especially from Europe. This flight is yet another milestone in the recovery of activities in the country," Balala said.