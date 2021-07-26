UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism Picks Up In Kenya Amid COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 03:30 PM

Tourism picks up in Kenya amid COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya,26 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) -:The tourism industry in Kenya, which is the second-largest source of foreign exchange earnings after agriculture, is finally picking up after being brought to its knees by the pandemic.

On Monday, Germany's flag carrier Lufthansa's "Eurowings Discover" plane completed its maiden flight from Frankfurt to the Moi International Airport in Kenya's southeastern coastal city of Mombasa.

The airline will operate two weekly direct flights from Frankfurt, Germany, to Mombasa in Kenya.

Speaking during a reception for the inaugural flight at the Moi International Airport Mombasa, Kenya's Minister for Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala said the flight is proof that Kenya is making progress in tourism activities, which were minimal due to COVID-19 restrictions.

He added that the Kenyan coast was a popular destination for European tourists, adding the flight would create a link between Kenya and Europe.

"Kenya has been making great progress as a destination is attracting tourists from different markets, and especially from Europe. This flight is yet another milestone in the recovery of activities in the country," Balala said.

Related Topics

Exchange Europe Agriculture Germany Frankfurt Mombasa Progress Kenya Market From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

France reports 40 mln vaccinated with at least one ..

3 minutes ago

Supply bottlenecks darken German business sentimen ..

3 minutes ago

Over 3.86B coronavirus vaccine shots administered ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey administers over 66.1 M COVID-19 vaccine sh ..

5 minutes ago

PTI's victory reflects Kashmiris' trust in Imran K ..

5 minutes ago

South Korea secure 9th successive Olympic gold med ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.