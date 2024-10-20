Tourism Potential - Reviving glory of Multan’s walled city

Multan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Boating of its past glory and pride for a vibrant history spanning over around 5000 years, the important city of South Punjab, Multan stands tall among the world’s oldest living cities.

Also known as the city of saints, Multan’s cultural and architectural heritage is encapsulated within its Walled City; a 1.2 square kilometer area that houses scores of historic buildings, each with a unique story to tell.

These ancient structures, many of which are well-preserved, offer immense potential for hosting cultural events, turning Multan into a hub of heritage tourism.

The Walled City’s monumental landmarks reflect the city’s rich spiritual and historical importance. Some of its most iconic buildings include the Masjid Wali Muhammad, Masjid Hazrat Sakhi Yahya, Shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed, Tarkhana Wali Masjid, Bohar Gate, Jain Mandar, and the Tomb of Shah Yousuf Gardez.

Other renowned sites like the Shrine of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya and Shrine of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam are revered for their religious importance, drawing visitors from far and wide.

The city's ancient gates; Delhi Gate, Lohari Gate, Bohar Gate, Haram Gate, Daulat Gate and Pak Gate, as well as key streets like Mohalla Jatoo Shah, Mohalla Kamngrah, Sabunwali Gali, Maharaja Mohalla, Mohalla Jamna Das, Mollaha Mori Patta, Kafnawali street and dozens others, further elaborate the area’s cultural landscape.

Despite city's architectural marvels and spiritual treasures, the Walled City presently attracts around a 100 foreign tourists and a bit more locals every month.

However, the authorities can fully capitalize on its potential attracting thousands of tourists every year by improving existing facilities and jurisdictional complications involving multiple departments.

These complications coupled with inadequate funding hinder the development and maintenance of the Walled City, slowing down its restoration and promotion of area’s unique assets.

Ten year ago, in an important step forward, the Italian government had allocated US$251 million for the restoration of key heritage sites and the Walled City Authority had successfully restored areas like Haram Gate, Sarafa Bazaar and the Shrine of Musa Pak Shaheed, renewing their historic essence.

This step has set stage for a broader revitalization of the Walled City, promising to enhance both its aesthetic appeal and tourist experience.

“Each street and every home in the Walled City has a unique history,” said Umair Ghazanfar, Assistant Director of Walled City Multan. “It is among the ancient cities and offers ample opportunities to culture and heritage lovers.”

Excited about its uplift and restoration, Umair highlights the potential for further growth, hoping for visit of more tourists to this historic and cultural city.

“We welcome an average 100 foreign tourists monthly and our tricycle tours are exciting for visitors to explore these historic streets and buildings,” he said.

“By uplifting and rekindling this heritage, we can attract more tourists and earn revenue.”

Local enthusiasts are equally optimistic about the future of Multan’s Walled City as Dr. Sajid, a medical practitioner and passionate lover of Multan’s ancient beauty, sees immense potential for tourism in the area.

“We need to improve infrastructure of the Walled City, including small hotels, cafés and entertainment spots,” he suggested. “By renovating and making it more attractive, we can turn it into an attractive destination for local and foreign tourists.”

Similarly, Dr. Muzzamal, a local tourist suggests to hold cultural events in the walled city to highlight its importance locally and internationally. “Cultural events and festivals in Walled city must be made a regular feature to celebrate city’s history.”

He was confident that these events would attract more tourists and develop deeper connection among local residents and the visitors. “We should also train local residents to act as guides to promote a culture of hospitality and engage local community in preserving and promoting their heritage.”

Beyond infrastructure, a concerted effort to embrace the culture of hospitality could play a pivotal role in making the Walled City a more welcoming destination for tourists.

The local community, with its deep-rooted traditions of warmth and generosity, would also help promote a sense of collectivity bridging the territorial and cultural divides.

“Professional guide training, hospitality workshops and cultural education would empower local residents also enabling them to share the stories of their historic city with pride and authenticity,” Dr. Muzzamal said.

Looking ahead, the revitalization of Multan’s Walled City holds the promise of transforming it into a cultural tourism hotspot. With restored buildings, improved infrastructure and focus on hospitality, the area is poised to offer a blend of history, spirituality and local charm.

“Social gatherings and festivals would not only breathe new life into these old streets but also flourish small businesses like boutique, hotels and traditional eateries to offer tourists an immersive experience,” Dr. Muzzamal remarked.

As Pakistan is home to remnants of different ancient civilization discovered in Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro in Punjab and Sindh provinces and Buddah’s stupa in KPK, Multan’s Walled City is also important.

The city has vast potential for historical and religious tourism and promoting its historic charm would help it emerge as a must-visit destination and center of hospitality besides providing local people opportunities to flourish their businesses.

