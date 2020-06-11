UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tourism Returns Timidly And Cautiously To Cancun

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:00 AM

Tourism returns timidly and cautiously to Cancun

Cancún, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Maria Eugenia Sanchez and Sebastian Fernandez basked in the brilliant Cancun sunshine having snapped up a deal as part of the Mexican seaside resort's reopening following three months of coronavirus lockdown.

"We wanted to leave the country this year and go to Europe, but due to this situation with the lockdown and (lack of) money it wasn't possible. So we decided to take advantage of the deals and come to Cancun for a few days," Sanchez told AFP.

The couple, both of whom are in their 30s and work in a law firm in Mexico City, spent $80 on their airfare, around $100 less than the normal cost.

"We've come to relax, to free ourselves from stress after so much tension and uncertainty," said Fernandez, who was working remotely while in Cancun.

They were among the few tourists to arrive as the town reopened its doors on Monday.

Tourism accounts for 90 percent of the economy in the southeastern Quintana Roo state where Cancun is located, and local authorities have declared it an essential activity -- although hotels are not allowed to exceed 30 percent capacity.

Tourism in the rest of the country of 127 million will be reactivated according to local risk levels.

Mexico is one of the 10 most visited countries in the world and tourism accounts for 8.7 percent of its GDP.

But it is also one of the worst hit countries in Latin America by the coronavirus pandemic. With more than 124,000 cases, it has the fourth highest number of infections in the region, and with over 14,600 deaths, it comes in second only after Brazil for fatalities, according to Wednesday's figures.

Cancun, one of the most popular tourist destinations, has recorded 325 deaths and more than 1,500 cases.

Related Topics

World Europe Cancun Mexico City Brazil Money From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

8 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

9 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

9 hours ago

Netanyahu Discusses Trump's Peace Plan With German ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.