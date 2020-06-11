Tourism returns timidly and cautiously to Cancun

Cancún, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Maria Eugenia Sanchez and Sebastian Fernandez basked in the brilliant Cancun sunshine having snapped up a deal as part of the Mexican seaside resort's reopening following three months of coronavirus lockdown.

"We wanted to leave the country this year and go to Europe, but due to this situation with the lockdown and (lack of) money it wasn't possible. So we decided to take advantage of the deals and come to Cancun for a few days," Sanchez told AFP.

The couple, both of whom are in their 30s and work in a law firm in Mexico City, spent $80 on their airfare, around $100 less than the normal cost.

"We've come to relax, to free ourselves from stress after so much tension and uncertainty," said Fernandez, who was working remotely while in Cancun.

They were among the few tourists to arrive as the town reopened its doors on Monday.

Tourism accounts for 90 percent of the economy in the southeastern Quintana Roo state where Cancun is located, and local authorities have declared it an essential activity -- although hotels are not allowed to exceed 30 percent capacity.

Tourism in the rest of the country of 127 million will be reactivated according to local risk levels.

Mexico is one of the 10 most visited countries in the world and tourism accounts for 8.7 percent of its GDP.

But it is also one of the worst hit countries in Latin America by the coronavirus pandemic. With more than 124,000 cases, it has the fourth highest number of infections in the region, and with over 14,600 deaths, it comes in second only after Brazil for fatalities, according to Wednesday's figures.

Cancun, one of the most popular tourist destinations, has recorded 325 deaths and more than 1,500 cases.