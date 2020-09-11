Tourism sector continues to be in dire straits in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The tourism sector considered to be the backbone of the territory's economy is in dire straits especially since Modi-led Indian govt abrogated the special status on August 5, 2019, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, less than 500 tourists have visited the Kashmir Valley since the occupation authorities lifted ban on tourism activities across IIOJK in October, last year. Pertinently, Indian government had banned all tourists from travelling to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. Though the ban was lifted after few months yet continued restrictions and severe communications blockade badly affected the tourism industry in the occupied territory.

Tourism players said that after the Modi-led fascist Indian government abrogated Article 370, the sector suffered huge brunt which led to lacs of job losses.

They said that the tourism sector in the occupied territory had been collapsed since August 5, 2019 when the Indian govt imposed strict restrictions and asked tourists to cut short their visit.

They added that this situation remained same for a year due to fear and uncertainty that prevailed in the territory. They maintained that the Covid-19 pandemic proved the last nail in the coffin. "Around 3 lac people have lost their employment since August 5, last year. Tourist outlets and institutions have been wailing from last 13 months", they said.

They lamented that despite huge losses, the occupation authorities had failed to rehabilitate the affected people who had no other alternative source of income.

As per official data, the loss of tourism industry in the Kashmir valley is approximately Rs 1166.81 crore on account of non-functional tourism industry from January 2019 to June 2020.