TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) --:A tourist boat with 26 crew and passengers aboard reported it was flooded with water off eastern Hokkaido in north Japan on Saturday afternoon, the Japan Coast Guard (JCG) said.

Twenty-four passengers are aboard the boat "KAZU I" along with two crew members, and the passengers include two children, according to the JCG.

The coast guard said it received the report around 1:15 p.m. local time and patrol boats were headed to the site near the Shiretoko Peninsula at around 5:30 p.m. local time to conduct a rescue.