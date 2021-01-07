MOSCOW, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :At least one tourist was killed and three others were injured after an ice collapse at a waterfall in the Kamchatka Peninsula in the Russian Far East on Thursday.

The wounded have been helicoptered to a hospital.

A child was in serious condition and two adults received minor injuries, TASS news agency reported.

All tourists have been evacuated and rescuers are clearing the scene to confirm no more people are buried under the ice.