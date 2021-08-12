UrduPoint.com

Tourist Destinations To Reopen In Bangladesh

DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :The Bangladeshi government decided to reopen tourist destinations from Aug. 19, according to the country's Cabinet Division on Thursday.

It said tourist spots, resorts as well as recreation centers will be allowed to operate in half the capacity and everyone should follow the health guidelines.

Relevant authorities have been asked to ensure compliance with the government-issued health safety protocols, including wearing masks outdoors.

According to the circular, violation of COVID-19 safety regulations may lead to legal consequences.

The announcement came a day after Bangladesh lifted most lock-down restrictions, allowing public transport, offices and malls to reopen.

The resurgence in COVID-19 cases since June prompted the government to enforce the strict lock-down that began on July 1 and continued till July 14.

Bangladesh re-imposed the lock-down from July 23 to Aug. 10 in phases after relaxing restrictions for a week on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha festival which fell on July 21.

A countrywide mass vaccination drive has been launched, and the Bangladeshi government Wednesday approved the purchase of a fresh batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China.

