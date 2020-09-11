Teotihuacan, Mexico, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :After months in hibernation because of the coronavirus pandemic, Mexico's ancient "City of Gods" is slowly coming back to life as tourists return to the majestic pyramids of Teotihuacan.

For the first time since it was closed in March, dozens of tourists in face masks strolled Thursday along the Avenue of the Dead stretching between the Pyramids of the Sun and the Moon.

"It's absolutely beautiful," said Angelica Tellez, who came from the western city of Guadalajara to visit the pre-Hispanic archaeological site outside Mexico's modern-day capital.

"This immensity... Everything seems magnificent to me," added the 18-year-old, her eyes shining with emotion and her mask slipping below her nose.

Tourists wandered in awe amid placid stray dogs loitering in the city, which was built around 200 BC and abandoned eight or nine centuries later.

For many visitors, it was their first outing since the recent relaxation of quarantine measures introduced to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.