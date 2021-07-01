UrduPoint.com
Tourists To Land For Phuket Reopening Despite Covid Surge

Thu 01st July 2021

Phuket, Thailand, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The first international travelers for a quarantine-free scheme will touch down in the holiday hotspot of Phuket, as Thailand tries to reboot its depleted tourism industry despite enduring its worst virus outbreak.

Tourism makes up almost a fifth of the economy. But pandemic-spurred restrictions saw Thailand registering its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

The kingdom is pinning high hopes for a much-needed revival on the so-called "Phuket sandbox" -- a model that will allow vaccinated travellers to visit without a quarantine period.

On Thursday, 249 passengers aboard four flights from Israel, Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Singapore are expected to land on the island -- where its sandy beaches have been relatively deserted since the pandemic.

The arrivals come as Thailand weathers its worst-ever Covid-19 wave since an April discovery of fresh clusters -- and the worrying emergence of the Alpha and Delta variants. Nationwide, the current case tally is at 259,301.

But Phuket remains relatively unscathed as Thai authorities have rolled out a mass vaccination campaign in preparation, with 70 percent of residents inoculated with at least one dose.

A command centre tracking foreign visitors' movements via mobile app, which tourists are required to install upon arrival, will also monitor for potential outbreaks.

Despite the fanfare, tourism operators are lukewarm on a robust resuscitation to the island's economy -- which has seen nearly 90 percent of hotels shutter.

"I think the restrictions make people travel less," said Kongsak Khoopongsakorn, president of the Thai Hotels Association Southern Chapter, who also runs a resort on the island.

Besides being fully vaccinated, tourists must remain in Phuket for a fortnight if they wish to travel to the rest of Thailand, and take three Covid-19 tests during this period -- a substantial expenditure for a family.

Kongsak added that authorities had downgraded its sandbox entry forecast of 129,000 visitors in the third quarter to 100,000.

