UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toyota Expects 79.5% Annual Operating Profit Drop Due To Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:10 AM

Toyota expects 79.5% annual operating profit drop due to virus

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Toyota on Tuesday said it expected a 79.5 percent drop in its annual operating profit this fiscal year as it suffers "significant" fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese auto giant declined to give a net profit forecast for the fiscal year to March 2021 but noted that the impact of the crisis on its business was "wide-ranging, significant and serious".

The company now expects an annual operating profit of 500 billion Yen ($4.6 billion), down 79.5 percent from the 2.44 trillion yen logged in the past year to March.

Toyota forecast a near-20 percent drop in annual sales to 24 trillion yen, compared with 29.

93 trillion yen achieved in the past fiscal year.

The company's net profit for the past year to March came to 2.076 trillion yen, up 10.3 percent on the year.

"As for the global economy going forward, there is concern that there will be a sharp decline in many countries and regions due to the impact of COVID-19," Toyota said in a statement.

"While we assume that the global automobile market as a whole will gradually recover after bottoming out during April and June of 2020... the impact of COVID-19 is wide-ranging, significant and serious, and it is expected that weakness will continue for the time being."

Related Topics

Business Company March April June 2020 Market From Toyota Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for May 12, 2020 in Pakistan

1 minute ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

UAE excels in addressing crises, exceptional circu ..

8 hours ago

Hindu community in Abu Dhabi supports call to pray ..

9 hours ago

Burj Khalifa lights up, secures 1.2 million meals ..

9 hours ago

UAE embassy in Lebanon launches third phase of Ift ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.