Toyota expects annual operating profit to fall 79.5%

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Toyota on Tuesday said it expected a 79.5-percent drop in its annual operating profit this fiscal year as it suffers "significant" fall-out from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese auto giant declined to give a net profit forecast for the fiscal year to March 2021 but noted that the impact of the coronavirus on its business was "wide-ranging, significant and serious".