UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toyota Extends China Plant Closure Over Virus

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:30 AM

Toyota extends China plant closure over virus

Tokyo, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Japanese auto giant Toyota said Friday it would keep its Chinese factories shut until February 16, extending its suspension by a week amid the growing coronavirus crisis.

"After considering various factors including guidelines from local and regional governments... we've decided to continue our suspension of production at all Toyota plants in China until February 16," spokesman Aaron Fowles told AFP.

The Japanese firm had previously said the plants would be mothballed until February 9.

The virus has now claimed more than 630 lives, mainly in China, but has also spread to several other countries and played havoc with global supply chains.

Fowles said Toyota would make further decisions on whether to extend the suspension depending on the developing virus situation. "As for production in other countries we are currently investigating if there will be any impact," he added.

Fiat Chrysler boss Mike Manley told the Financial Times on Thursday that his firm could halt production at a European plant because of supply problems from China -- which would be the first for a European car manufacturer.

South Korea's Hyundai has also suspended operations at its giant five-plant Ulsan complex, the most productive car factory in the world.

Related Topics

World China Car Ulsan February All From Toyota Hyundai Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

8 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

8 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

9 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

9 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.