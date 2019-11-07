UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Toyota First-half Net Profit Up 2.6% On Sales, Cost Cuts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 10:00 AM

Toyota first-half net profit up 2.6% on sales, cost cuts

Tokyo, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Japanese car giant Toyota said on Thursday its first-half net profit edged up 2.6 percent from a year earlier, thanks to solid sales and cost-cutting efforts.

The maker of the Camry sedan and Prius hybrid reported net profit of 1.27 trillion Yen ($11.7 billion) in the April-September period.

The company kept its full-year net profit forecast at 2.15 trillion yen and operating profit at 2.

4 trillion yen on sales of 29.5 trillion yen, though it made a minor change to its forecast for pretax profit.

Factors including cost reductions and marketing helped outweigh negative impacts from foreign Currency exchange rates, contributing to a 11.3 percent rise in operating profit, or 1.40 trillion yen for the six months to September, Toyota said in a statement.

Toyota assumed foreign exchange rates at 107 yen to the dollar, compared with 106 yen to the Dollar in the previous estimate.

Related Topics

Exchange Dollar Company Car Currency Exchange September From Toyota (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

41 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

10 hours ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

10 hours ago

Ajman Ruler opens mosque in Al Nuaimia

10 hours ago

DHA signs four MoUs to provide integrated quality ..

10 hours ago

UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Scienc ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.