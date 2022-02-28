Toyota halts Japan plants after reported cyber attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Japanese automaker Toyota said Monday it was halting operations at all its domestic plants for a day after a reported cyberattack on a parts supplier.

"Due to a system failure at a supplier in Japan, we have decided to suspend the operation of 28 lines at all 14 domestic plants on March 1 (for both 1st and 2nd shift)," the world's top-selling automaker said in a statement.

The Nikkei newspaper reported that the decision came after a suspected cyberattack hit a parts manufacturer supplying Toyota, but a spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.

She told AFP that the stoppage, which for now will last a day with the situation to be assessed again Tuesday, would affect production of 13,000 vehicles.

Toyota has already been forced to adjust production goals because of pandemic-related supply chain issues and the global chip crisis.