Toyota Net Profit Soars In Q3, Hikes Full-year Outlook

Wed 10th February 2021

Toyota net profit soars in Q3, hikes full-year outlook

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Toyota said Wednesday that net profit soared 50 percent in the third quarter and upgraded its full-year forecast again as the global auto industry recovers from the pandemic.

Net profit came to 838.7 billion Yen ($8.0 billion) in the three months to December, compared with 559.3 billion yen a year earlier, the world's top carmaker said, revising up full-year forecasts for the second straight quarter.

