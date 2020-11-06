UrduPoint.com
Toyota Ramps Up Full-year Forecasts As Sales Recover

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:20 AM

Tokyo, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Toyota on Friday revised its full-year forecasts upward, saying sales and production were recovering quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, which has shredded the global auto market this year.

Japan's top car maker now projects net profit of 1.42 trillion Yen ($137 billion) for the fiscal year to March 2021, nearly double an earlier estimate of 730 billion yen.

