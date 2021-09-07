UrduPoint.com

Toyota To Spend $13.6 Billion On Electric Car Batteries By 2030

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Toyota to spend $13.6 billion on electric car batteries by 2030

Tokyo, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Toyota said Tuesday it will invest $13.6 billion into batteries for electric and hybrid cars by 2030, as the world's biggest automaker pushes to make its production carbon-neutral.

The Japanese car giant said in a presentation it plans to pour 1.5 trillion Yen into the development and supply of batteries for electric vehicles and that it aims to cut battery costs by half per car by 2030.

Toyota said in June it aimed to make its production carbon-neutral by 2035, replacing the previous target date of 2050.

One of the ways the company hopes to realise its goal is by introducing new technologies for painting vehicles -- one of auto production's most power-gobbling procedures -- such as replacing paint with adhesive film.

Toyota is a pioneer of hybrid vehicles and autos using hydrogen fuel, and is also stepping up its development of battery-powered electric cars.

Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in October set a 2050 deadline for the world's third-largest economy to become carbon neutral, significantly firming up the country's climate-change commitments.

The nation has struggled to cut carbon emissions after shutting down reactors following the 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear power plant.

In November, engineering giant Toshiba said it would stop constructing new coal-fired power plants and shift to renewable energy in a bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Film And Movies Nuclear Company Vehicles Car Fukushima June October November Gas Toyota Billion

Recent Stories

Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

Huawei Pakistan launches its Tiger Program 2021

1 minute ago
 Two drug-peddlers held

Two drug-peddlers held

17 minutes ago
 Police carries out search operation in New Town ar ..

Police carries out search operation in New Town area

17 minutes ago
 Secretary Agriculture visits Muzaffargah, meets fa ..

Secretary Agriculture visits Muzaffargah, meets farmers

17 minutes ago
 World to pay heavy price for ignoring Indian desta ..

World to pay heavy price for ignoring Indian destabilizing policies: Dr Moeed

17 minutes ago
 Syed Ali Geelani epitome of Kashmir freedom strugg ..

Syed Ali Geelani epitome of Kashmir freedom struggle: Speakers

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.