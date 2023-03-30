UrduPoint.com

Toyota's Global Sales Reach Record High For February On Domestic Purchase Uptick

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 01:40 PM

TPKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Toyota Motor Corp. on Thursday announced its global sales for February hit a record high for the month as sales in Japan increased, owing to an improvement in the chip crunch situation.

The Aichi-based automaker said global sales increased 10.3 percent from a year earlier totaling 773,271 units, with domestic sales, including mini vehicles, climbing 53.2 percent to 155,840 vehicles.

Production here also saw an uptick, rising 11.2 percent to 281,521 vehicles, while the automaker's worldwide output increased for a second consecutive month with an expansion of 2.

0 percent to 755,839 units, Toyota said.

The maker of the popular Prius hybrid and Corolla sedan models also said its sales overseas hit a record high for the month, jumping 3.0 percent, with new model roll-outs seeing a 0.9-percent rise in sales in China.

Toyota, also known for its popular Highlander SUV, said production outside of Japan dropped in the recording period, however, retreating 2.7 percent to 474,318 vehicles, owing to COVID-19-related fallout issues.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

